At least three killed in cable car crash near Italian city of Naples

ROME, April 17. /TASS/. Three people were killed, one wounded and one more is listed as missing in a cable car accident on Mount Faito near the Italian city of Naples, the Il Messaggero newspaper reported.

According to the report, four people were inside the cable car at the time of the accident - two staff members and two tourists. The operator has not been accounted for.

Rescuers are on site. The cause of the accident is being investigated. Tourists, who were waiting for their turn on the cable car, were evacuated to safety.