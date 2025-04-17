Iranian foreign minister hands Putin letter from ayatollah — Iran’s Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi handed to Russian President Vladimir Putin a message from the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

It said on its Telegram channel that Araghchi told Putin that Tehran is determined to strengthen and expand relations with Russia at all levels.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, "mainly nuclear issues" were discussed at the meeting, as well as the conflict in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

Araghchi is in Moscow on a visit on April 17-18. He is also to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.