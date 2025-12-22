Outgoing year has chance to become warmest on record in Moscow — meteorologist

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. This year could be the warmest one Moscow has ever seen, Mikhail Leus, a leading specialist at the Phobos Weather center, said on Telegram.

"While discussing what the weather will be like on New Year’s eve, we almost glossed over one important thing: the year 2025 could become the warmest in Moscow in the entire history of meteorological records," he wrote. "With exactly ten days left in the year, its average air temperature slightly exceeds the benchmark of +8.5 degrees [Celsius]."

However, the expert added that two cold spells are forecasted in the remaining ten days, which may bring down the final figure. Nevertheless, he continued, the chance that the record will be broken is good.

"It is forecasted that the average weather of the year’s last month will range between -1.5 and -2.5 degrees Celsius. In order for the year to officially become the warmest on record, the average temperature for December should not exceed -5 degrees Celsius, so there’s a good chance the record could fall," the expert said.