SIMFEROPOL, December 22. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron are acting as advocates for the interests of the military-industrial complex within Western Europe, according to State Duma member Leonid Ivlev, who spoke to TASS.

Ivlev asserted that the Western European military-industrial sector reaps substantial profits from arms deliveries to the Kiev regime, and that leaders like Merz, Starmer, and Macron have effectively become its lobbyists. He argued that they stand to gain from the prolongation of the Ukraine conflict. "The populations of Western European nations are beginning to realize that, given the cuts to social programs and the unchecked arms race, such policies are both damaging and ultimately pointless," Ivlev said.

Earlier on Sunday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine primarily benefits politicians, arms dealers, and bankers, while the European public yearns for peace.