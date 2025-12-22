Slovakia refuses to vote nay on EU's Ukraine financing plan — PM

BRATISLAVA, December 22. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico declared that Slovakia will vote against the European Union plan to finance Ukraine's defense.

"Let me assure you of one thing: if I attend the European Council, I will vote nay on the plan to provide a loan for Ukraine’s defense; Slovakia won’t be part of these insane plans. We need money here in Slovakia," Fico said during an interview on the TA3 television network.

Fico and other members of the Slovak government have repeatedly stated that the country insists on an immediate ceasefire and peace negotiations while refusing to finance the continuation of the conflict. Bratislava has rejected proposals to transfer blocked Russian assets in the EU for Ukraine's military purposes. Fico consistently emphasizes that these funds will be necessary for the country's post-war reconstruction.