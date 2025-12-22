Ukraine army attacks key ZNPP substation in Energodar with drones, artillery

MELITOPOL, December 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have repeatedly attempted to attack a key life support facility, the Luch substation, in Energodar, using drones and artillery, Maxim Pukhov, the mayor of the city where the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is located, reported.

"The Ukrainian armed forces are shelling the city’s critical infrastructure. The Luch substation, a key life support facility, is the target of the attacks. The enemy has made several attacks using drones and artillery," Pukhov wrote on Telegram.

The risk of further strikes remains high, he emphasized. The mayor urged local residents to immediately leave the streets and open areas.