Tehran answers Trump's threats to attack Iran with stark warning of its own

DUBAI, January 12. /TASS/. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that US President Donald Trump will be taught "a lesson he won’t forget" should he opt to attack Iran.

"We have heard your threats toward Iran. Iran’s defenders will teach you a lesson you won’t forget," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying during a pro-government rally against riots.

"We will punish the despotic leaders. Trump, you're in the wrong. Don’t believe the lies you are being told," he trumpeted as he invited the US president "to come and see how all [America’s] resources in this region are being blasted."

Trump said earlier that the United States was considering using force to quell the unrest in Iran.

On December 29, 2025, merchants began protesting in Tehran over a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial. On December 30, university students joined the unrest, which engulfed the majority of major cities. The protests peaked on the night of January 8, when at least 13 civilians, including a three-year-old child, were killed as a result of rioters’ actions. The authorities also announced the death of 38 law enforcement officers. Tehran labelled the rioters as terrorists and placed responsibility for the unrest on Israel and the United States.