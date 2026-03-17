Top Kenyan diplomat highlights need for strong partnership between Africa, Russia

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. A strong partnership between Africa and Russia will benefit both parties, Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi, who is currently on a visit to Moscow, said in an interview with TASS.

"We have worked together over the years; we believe that a strong Russia-Africa partnership will be good for both Africa and Russia," he pointed out.

"We can expand trade. We can grow the African continental free trade area so that there's more integration. We can share and develop a lot in space and artificial intelligence," the top Kenyan diplomat emphasized.

According to Mudavadi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at their meeting that Moscow had a strategic interest in working with African organizations such as the East African Community and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA). "Engagement with these regional economic blocs in a constructive way would have a serious multiplier effect economically for the region," the top Kenyan diplomat said.

Speaking of the international agenda, Mudavadi noted that the countries of the continent sought to lobby for two to three permanent seats on the UN Security Council. "We strongly support multilateralism," he stressed, adding that although "Africa has been occupying perhaps almost 30% to 40% of the conversation in the United Nations, yet we have never had a seat at the UN Security Council on a permanent basis."