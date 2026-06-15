MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Declassified materials released by US National Intelligence regarding biological laboratories in Ukraine have confirmed what the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) had described as "Russian disinformation," and this revelation fundamentally undermines trust in the BBC, Indonesian journalist and expert with the Global Fact-checking Network (GFCN) Fauzan Al-Rasyid told TASS.

"The facts are finally out. They reveal a terrifying reality where the true disinformation didn't come from the East. It was engineered in Washington, broadcast from London, and amplified by anti-Russian embassies across the globe – including in Jakarta – to persuade millions that Russia was lying, that reports of biolabs were nothing more than propaganda, and that Moscow's warnings were delusions. The evidence now suggests otherwise," he said.

"This revelation does not just expose the Pentagon; it fundamentally destroys the credibility of the BBC, which acted as an unquestioning public relations megaphone for Western intelligence. Furthermore, it strips away the arrogant facade of diplomatic missions – specifically the Ukrainian Embassy in Indonesia – which aggressively weaponized the BBC’s lies to deceive the public and gaslight the global community," he added.

The expert recalled that in March 2022, the BBC stated in its "Fact Check" article that there was no evidence that the United States was funding biological weapons laboratories in Ukraine, portraying them instead as harmless public health facilities. The Indonesian-language version of the article, he stressed, was actively circulated by local media and used to portray any doubts as "Russian propaganda" aimed at justifying the special military operation in Ukraine.

The journalist noted that the Ukrainian Embassy in Jakarta cited BBC publications while assuring Indonesian audiences that the United States was merely implementing a biological threat reduction program. "It was a flawless, closed-loop echo chamber: the US government issued a denial, the BBC branded it a ‘Fact Check’, and the Ukrainian Embassy weaponized the article to silence any critical questioning," he noted. Al-Rasyid also added that the Russian Embassy in Indonesia attempted to present its position to the Indonesian public, but "Russia's attempts to present this narrative faced an information environment already dominated by Western-backed fact-checking campaigns."

"The revelation of the Ukraine biolab network is a watershed moment in modern history. It is the definitive proof that the institutional ‘Fact Check’ has been thoroughly weaponized. It is no longer a tool for truth; it is a mechanism for geopolitical narrative enforcement," he said.

"The Ukrainian Embassy in Indonesia owes the public a massive apology for actively spreading falsehoods and hiding behind a complicit Western media to justify a catastrophic biological risk. And the BBC must face the reality that its 2022 reporting stands as a dark monument to journalistic malpractice," the journalist added.

US biolaboratories

Earlier, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard acknowledged that research involving "dangerous pathogens" in US biological laboratories located in other countries could potentially pose a global catastrophe. The declassified materials stated that the United States helped establish more than 40 biological laboratories in Ukraine linked to the US military-industrial complex.

The Pentagon said in June 2022 that the United States supported 46 biological laboratories in Ukraine. According to Washington, that cooperation was conducted for peaceful purposes. At the same time, Russian authorities have repeatedly expressed concerns regarding the activities of US biological laboratories in Ukraine. The US National Intelligence materials now effectively acknowledge the validity of those concerns. Gabbard confirmed that research conducted at these facilities had an obvious potential for catastrophic global impact.