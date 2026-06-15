IN BRIEF: Aide Ushakov on trust between Putin and Xi, two countries’ role in world

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. A truly friendly relationship has developed between the leaders of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping; they have deep respect for one another and share mutual trust, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told journalists.

He also noted that Putin's visit to China in May confirmed the stabilizing role that Moscow and Beijing play in global affairs.

TASS has summed up the Kremlin aide’s key statements.

Trust between Putin and Xi

The Russian and Chinese leaders have "truly friendly relations," "they have deep respect for one another and share mutual trust": "Their dialogue is always frank and substantive, based on shared approaches to all the key issues of our time."

Cooperation between Russia and China is strengthening thanks to Putin and Xi’s efforts: "This interaction between Russia and China is strengthening primarily thanks to their personal engagement."

Both leaders "are committed to developing a comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation" between their countries.

Birthday wishes

The Russian president sent "warm and friendly congratulations" to Xi, who celebrates his birthday today: "As I said, the message has been widely circulated in the media and is already receiving positive feedback."

On Xi Jinping’s birthday, Putin wishes the Chinese leader every success, as well as good health and happiness: "Vladimir Putin sincerely wishes his friend, Mr. Xi Jinping, continued success in his public service for the benefit of the Chinese people and, of course, extends his friendly wishes for good health and happiness."

The Russian leader noted the Chinese president’s merits in achieving his country's remarkable results in various fields: "The Russian president asked to emphasize that under the leadership of President Xi Jinping the People's Republic of China has achieved truly impressive achievements in economic, scientific and technological development and other areas."

Russia and China’s stabilizing role in the world

Putin's visit to China in May confirmed the stabilizing role that Moscow and Beijing play in the international arena: "Undoubtedly, the visit confirmed the joint stabilizing role that Russia and China play in the international arena."