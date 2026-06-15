US responsible for implementation of US-Iran agreement — Araghchi

TEHRAN, June 15. /TASS/. Responsibility for the implementation of the US-Iran agreement, including the cessation of Israeli hostilities against Lebanon, lies entirely with the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"In these telephone conversations [with colleagues from Turkey, Egypt and Iraq], Araghchi emphasized the responsibility of the United States in implementing the agreement and stressed the need for a complete end to the aggression of the Zionist regime against Lebanon," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The United States, Iran and Pakistan, acting as a mediator, confirmed the agreement between Washington and Tehran will be signed in Geneva on June 19. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during the 60-day truce, the parties will discuss Tehran's nuclear program.

The end of the US naval blockade of Iran will be announced from June 15, as well as the immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.