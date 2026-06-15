Precious metals futures post gains

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Futures prices for precious metals - platinum, palladium, gold, and silver - were up between 2.31% and 3.43% on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and Comex, a division of NYMEX, according to trading data.

As of 10:30 a.m. Moscow time, September palladium futures on NYMEX were trading at $1,332 per troy ounce, up 3.14%, while July platinum futures gained 3.43% to $1,771 per troy ounce.

August gold futures on Comex were trading at $4,336.7 per troy ounce, up 2.31%, while July silver futures stood at $70.28 per troy ounce, up 3.39%.