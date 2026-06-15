Israel to respond 'with full force' if Iran attacks over Lebanon — defense minister

TEL AVIV, June 15. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that in the event of an Iranian attack on Israel arising from events in Lebanon, the Israeli army will strike Iran "with full force."

"If Iran attacks Israel because of events in Lebanon, Israel will strike it (Iran – TASS) with full force to demonstrate the difference in our capabilities," Katz said as quoted by the press service of the Israeli Defense Ministry. Previously, Katz said that the Jewish state’s troops will remain in security zones in Lebanon.

Earlier, officials from the United States, Iran and Pakistan, which has acted as mediator, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement. The deal is expected to be signed in Geneva on June 19. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during a 60-day ceasefire the sides will discuss Iran’s nuclear program, while US maritime blockade measures against Iran will end from June 15 and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will cease immediately and permanently.