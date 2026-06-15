UK, German, French envoys bring nothing new to Foreign Ministry meeting — Lavrov

MINSK, June 15. /TASS/. The ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Germany and France to Russia brought nothing new to a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry last week, but continue to offer their services, unwilling to remain on the sidelines of negotiations on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"In the current situation, Europeans are drawing the mistaken conclusion that Russia is losing while Ukraine is winning, and therefore they can issue ultimatums in the hope that Russia will accept them. President [Vladimir] Putin has already addressed this issue in his recent remarks at various events," Lavrov said.

"Such calculations are misguided and detached from reality. This was also confirmed during the visit of the UK, French and German ambassadors to our ministry. My deputy met with them. They brought nothing new, but continue to press their services, clearly unwilling to remain outside the process," the Russian foreign minister added.