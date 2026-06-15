MINSK, June 15. /TASS/. The ambassadors of Great Britain, Germany and France didn’t offer any new ideas when they came to the Russian Foreign Ministry for talks last week, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

According to him, Europe mistakenly believes that Russia is "losing" the war, so it issues ultimatums, but that just won't fly.

Lavrov said he hopes that US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner will clarify Washington's plans to implement the agreements on Ukraine during their visit to Russia.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the foreign minister.

The Ukrainian settlement

Ukraine was the focus of the meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko: "We talked about international affairs. Of course, the situation around the Ukrainian crisis was in the spotlight, as is usually the case when our leaders meet."

Russia is committed to the Alaska summit agreements and expects that the understandings laid down there will be implemented: "We are committed to the agreements reached on August 15 last year in Alaska. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that he accepted US President Donald Trump’s offer. Of course, we expect that the position agreed upon on the basis of the American proposal will be implemented."

The conflict in Ukraine continues, so "everything must be done to ensure that justice prevails."

First of all, "we are talking about the rights of the Russian people, which the Kiev regime has been trying to completely deprive of for some time, several years now."

The Europeans are making a mistake in thinking that Russia is losing the war: "In the current situation, the Europeans are making erroneous conclusions that Russia is losing and Ukraine is winning, so they can issue ultimatums in the hope that Russia will accept these ultimatums."

Europe is wrong to think that it can dictate to Russia: "These calculations, of course, are completely useless, and they are illusory."

Meeting with Great Britain, German and French ambassadors

The ambassadors of Great Britain, Germany and France did not say anything Moscow hadn’t heard before at a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry last week: "They did not bring anything new, but they are persistently trying to offer their services, clearly not wanting to be left out of the process."

Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Russia

Moscow expects US emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to talk about Washington's plans to implement the agreements on Ukraine during their visit to Russia: "Of course, we will expect them to report on how the Americans plan to implement the agreements based entirely on their own proposal."

Relations with Belarus

Lavrov and Lukashenko discussed the upcoming joint events the two countries will be holding in June, including the forums scheduled for this month. "We talked about the events that are on the slate for this month. There will be an international cultural forum, and there will be a forum in Brest dedicated to the beginning of the Great Patriotic War. A meeting of the parliamentary assemblies of Russia and Belarus will be held on the sidelines of this forum."

The heads of government of Russia and Belarus, Mikhail Mishustin and Alexander Turchin, will meet in the next few days: "The intensity of our ties is well known to everyone, and this benefits not only the determination at the leadership level of our countries of further ways of developing the Union State, but, of course, benefits simple, normal human communication, and this is the most It is an important and most solid foundation of our fraternal relations."