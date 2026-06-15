Iran to forego charging fee for passage through Strait of Hormuz for 60 days — agency

TEHRAN, June 15. /TASS/. Iran has granted a 60-day deferral for the duration of further negotiations with the United States, and during this period, Tehran will not demand payment for services related to safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the Fars agency reported, citing a source.

According to the publication, following this 60-day period, Iran intends to offer services in the areas of security, navigation, environment, and insurance in order to utilize the financial revenue generated by the passage of commercial vessels through the strait for the country's economic development. These services will be provided to ships jointly by both Iran and Oman, the agency's source added.

Earlier, officials from the United States, Iran and Pakistan, which has acted as a mediator, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement. The deal is expected to be signed in Geneva on June 19. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during a 60-day ceasefire the sides will discuss Iran’s nuclear program, while US maritime blockade measures against Iran will end from June 15 and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will cease immediately and permanently.