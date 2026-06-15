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Military operation in Ukraine

Russia delivers massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites

The strikes also targeted military airfields and territorial recruitment centers
© Russian Defense Ministry/TASS

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered a massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites in retaliation to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Last night, in retaliation to the Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by air-launched, ground-based and seaborne long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities of the military-industrial sector in the cities of Kiev, Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk," the ministry said in a statement.

The strikes also targeted military airfields and territorial recruitment centers, it said.

"The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry reported.

Russian troops strike Kiev’s Radar long-range UAV components plant

Russian troops hit Kiev’s Radar long-range UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) components plant and a workshop for drone production on the premises of the Dovzhenko Film Studios, the ministry reported.

"The strikes targeted the following enterprises: the Kiev-based Radar enterprise developing and producing components for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also manufacturing and repairing radar systems for military purposes; a workshop for the production of long-and medium-range UAVs and their preparation for use (configuration) on the premises of the Dovzhenko Film Studios," the ministry said.

Russian troops hit Ukraine’s Mayak military enterprise in retaliatory strike

Russian troops struck Ukraine’s Unmanned Technologies and Mayak military enterprises in retaliation to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, the ministry reported.

"The following enterprises were struck: Unmanned Technologies LLC engaged in the semi knock-down assembly of long-range attack UAVs using foreign components; the Mayak Factory producing combat payloads for UAVs and boosters for Flamingo cruise missiles," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukraine’s Burevestnik UAV-producing enterprise

Russian troops struck Ukraine’s Burevestnik enterprise engaged in the production of long-and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry reported.

"The following targets were struck: the Kiev-based Burevestnik State Plant producing long-and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also radar equipment for the Ukrainian army; Ukr Armo Tech LLC assembling combat payloads (munitions) for UAVs and missiles of various types," the ministry said.

The strikes also targeted the Kiev Aggregate Plant and Civil Aviation Repair Enterprise No. 410 producing aircraft and spacecraft, manufacturing and repairing aircraft turbojet engines, and also components for long-and medium-range UAVs, it specified.

Russian troops strike Ukraine’s Dnieper Electro-Mechanical Plant

Russian troops struck Novaya Pochta innovation terminal in Kiev and the Dnieper Electro-Mechanical Plant engaged in operations for the Ukrainian army, the ministry reported.

"The following enterprises were struck: the Kiev-based Novaya Pochta innovation terminal engaged in the delivery and storage of dual-use products, including those for the production of UAVs, robotic vehicles and electronic warfare systems; the Dnieper Electro-Mechanical Plant and the industrial enterprises Greenhouse Solution and DT-1 Group in the city of Kharkov assembling combat payloads for UAVs and missiles of various types," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian military airfields, army recruitment centers

Russian troops struck four Ukrainian military airfields and army recruitment centers, the ministry reported.

"In addition, the strikes targeted the military airfields Vasilkov, Uman, Cherkassy and Krasnaya Slobodka, and also territorial recruitment centers in the city of Kiev," the ministry said.

Russian troops deliver no strikes on Ukrainian civilian facilities - top brass

Russian troops have no plans and deliver no strikes on Ukrainian civilian facilities, the ministry reported.

"The Russian Armed Forces do not plan and do not deliver strikes on civilian infrastructure facilities," the ministry stressed.

Defunct US-made Patriot missile hits Kiev-Pechersk Lavra compound

A missile of the US-made Patriot air defense system hit the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra compound and the delivery of missiles with the expired service life could be behind the system’s improper operation, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"According to confirmed data, the building compound of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra was hit by a missile of the US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system. This could have been caused by the delivery of missiles with the expired service life by Western countries to the Kiev regime," the ministry said.

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