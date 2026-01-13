US ambition to claim Greenland driven by competition from Russia, China — White House

WASHINGTON, January 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump would like to make Greenland an American territory out of fear that Russia or China might claim the island, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a news briefing.

"I think the [US] President [Donald Trump] was very clear last night. He said that he wants to see the United States acquire Greenland, because he feels that if we do not, then it will eventually be acquired or even perhaps hostilely taken over by either China or Russia, which is not a good thing for the United States or for Europe or for Greenland as well," the White House press secretary explained to reporters. "Perhaps it would be in the best interest of Greenland <…> to be part of the United States," she added.

Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should join the US. He did not rule out the use of force to resolve the issue in an interview with NBC News in early May 2025. US Vice President JD Vance said in late March of last year that the US government expects Greenland to gain independence and then peacefully join the United States. According to Vance, Washington would not resort to military force in that case.

However, on January 6, the White House, in a written statement provided to Reuters, commented on plans regarding Greenland, stressing that "of course, utilizing the US military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal," meaning Trump. Leavitt clarified on January 7 that the US leader is actively discussing purchasing the island with his subordinates.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance obligations. Under the treaty, the US undertook to defend the island against possible aggression.

Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with Izvestia that Greenland seeks independence and does not wish to be part of either Denmark or the United States.