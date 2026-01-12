Iran ready for talks on its nuclear dossier if US ceases threat tactics — top diplomat

DOHA, January 12. /TASS/. Tehran is ready to return to the negotiations on its nuclear program but only if Washington stops trying to dictate terms to the republic and ceases threatening it, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"We are ready to sit down at the negotiating table on the nuclear dossier on the condition that this will proceed without threats and dictation," he told the Al Jazeera television channel.

He warned however that Tehran is ready for all scenarios. "Should Washington opt for a military scenario that has been used before, we are ready for that," Araghchi said, adding that his country is much more prepared for an armed confrontation than it was in June 2025. "We are ready for any developments and hope that Washington will make a wise choice," he stressed.

On December 29, 2025, merchants began protesting in Tehran over a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial. On December 30, university students joined the unrest, which engulfed the majority of major cities. The protests peaked on the night of January 8, when at least 13 civilians, including a three-year-old child, were killed as a result of rioters’ actions. The authorities also announced the death of 38 law enforcement officers. Tehran labelled the rioters as terrorists and placed responsibility for the unrest on Israel and the United States.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that the United States was considering using force to quell the unrest in Iran. Variants of reacting to the developments in Iran, including potential strikes, are expected to be presented to him on January 13.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, in the early hours of June 22, US jets targeted three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, effectively entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran carried out a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military base in the region, located in Qatar. According to US officials, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The truce took effect on June 24.