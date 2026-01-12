DONETSK, January 12. /TASS/. In January, the Ukrainian armed forces launched unsuccessful counteroffensive attempts north and east of Konstantinovka, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said on the Soloviev Live TV channel.

"After the New Year, the enemy launched two counteroffensives: north of Konstantinovka and east of Konstantinovka. And it was clear that they had amassed everything they could there: Unmanned Vehicle Forces personnel—their drones—and ground units. These counterattacks are ongoing, but nevertheless, our guys held back the enemy from the east, held back the enemy counteroffensive on the northern heights, and even advanced south of Konstantinovka," Kimakovsky said.

He added that the Ukrainian military launched counterattacks in the Krasnoarmeysk direction. In the Dobropolye salient, Russian forces are advancing from the area of Chasov Yar and Shakhovo.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the rotation of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Konstantinovka direction was disrupted. "In the Konstantinovka area, unmanned system operators discovered enemy troop rotations in three locations during combat missions. Six Ukrainian servicemen were killed by precision strikes. Unmanned system operators also discovered a fuel and lubricant depot. They carried out a precision strike, destroying the target," the ministry said.