US expert doubts Trump will use force against Iran

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The United States is currently unlikely to launch a military action against Iran as that would risk escalating into a broader conflict in the Middle East, Eddie Gonzales, a US political commentator and co-host of the Russia Up Close talk show, argued.

"For now, [US President Donald] Trump's threats remain largely rhetoric. Any military action against Iran carries a significant risk of escalation into a broader regional conflict. I do not see such action occurring in the near future unless there is a major change in circumstances," Gonzales, a retired US law enforcement officer, told TASS in an interview.

On December 29, merchants began protesting in Tehran over a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial. On December 30, university students joined the unrest, which engulfed the majority of major cities. The protests peaked on the night of January 8, when at least 13 civilians, including a three-year-old child, were killed as a result of rioters’ actions. The authorities also announced the death of 38 law enforcement officers. Tehran labelled the rioters as terrorists and placed responsibility for the unrest on Israel and the United States.

Trump said earlier that the United States was considering using force to quell the unrest in Iran. Variants of reacting to the developments in Iran, including potential strikes, are expected to be presented to him later on Tuesday.