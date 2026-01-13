White House shares photo of Trump with Greenland map, invites monitoring of situation

WASHINGTON, January 13. /TASS/. The White House posted a photo on X showing US President Donald Trump looking out from the window of his office at a large map of Greenland, accompanied by the caption: "Tap to monitor the situation."

Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should become part of the United States and did not rule out using force to resolve the issue in an interview with NBC News in early May 2025. In late March of last year, US Vice President JD Vance said the government expects Greenland to gain independence and subsequently join the United States peacefully. According to Vance, Washington would not resort to military action in that scenario.

However, on January 6, the White House, in a written statement provided to Reuters, commented on plans regarding Greenland, stressing that "of course, utilizing the US military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal," referring to Trump. Leavitt clarified on January 7 that the US leader is actively discussing purchasing the island with his subordinates.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance obligations. Under the treaty, the US undertook to defend the island against possible aggression.