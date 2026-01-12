Creators of Knyaz Vandal drone working on version similar to Lancet

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The creators of the Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod (KVN) fiber-optic FPV drone are developing a loitering munition with a range of over 50 kilometers and the ability to operate in tandem with the KVN, the general designer of the developer company told TASS.

"We plan to produce a loitering munition with a range of over 50 kilometers and the ability to operate in tandem with the Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod, including relaying communications through it. Its use scenario is similar to the Lancet drone, which has already proven itself on the front lines, only within our 'ecosystem,'" he said.

The expert noted that specialists are also working on several more products. "We are also developing a jet-powered attack UAV with a flight speed of over 500 kilometers per hour. But you will learn about it and its use from reports from the line of engagement," he emphasized.

Furthermore, modernization of the latest reconnaissance UAV, the Knyaz Veshchy Oleg fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle, is currently underway. "This year, we launched serial production of the Knyaz Veshchy Oleg fixed-wing UAV. This is a reconnaissance aircraft with a flight time of over two hours. We are currently actively upgrading this product, primarily working to increase its flight time. We’ve now tested prototypes that can fly for 3.5 hours. We’re also working on detecting enemy hunter drones and on evasive maneuvers," said the developer's general designer.

The Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod drone was put into operation in August 2024, after the Ukrainian armed forces launched an incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region. The drone can resist electronic warfare and perform various missions.