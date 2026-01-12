Trump says Zelensky would be destitute without him

NEW YORK, January 12. /TASS/. Donald Trump says the only thing Vladimir Zelensky has going for him is the US president's support.

In an interview with The New York Times, Trump was asked whether Zelensky had any "cards" left to play. The president responded that he hadn't had any cards since day one of the special military operation. He added that Zelensky had only one thing left - Donald Trump.

In Trump’s view, if Zelensky didn’t have the American president on his side, he'd be up the creek without a paddle by now. Zelensky knows this, European leaders know this, everyone knows this, he said. The transcript of the interview was published on Sunday.

A heated exchange occurred at the White House last February, where Trump accused Zelensky of disrespecting the US, and Vice President JD Vance criticized him for failing to thank Washington for its support. At the time, Trump repeatedly stated that Zelensky "has no cards" to play.