Oil production suspended at largest fields in South Iraq — oil minister

TUNIS, March 16. /TASS/. Oil production has been temporarily suspended at largest fields in the south of the country, Oil Minister of Iraq Hayyan Abdul Ghani said in the video address.

Production suspension affected "West Qurna 1" and "West Qurna 2", Faihaa and Majnoon fields, "as well as some fields in [the Governorate of] Maysan" in the southeast of the country, he noted.

"Production, although in a reduced volume, continues at fields in the central part of the country for supplies to power plants," the minister added.