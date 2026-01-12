IN BRIEF: Russian First Deputy PM speaks about armament, space sector

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian defense sector plants delivered all the assignments as part of the state defense order in 2025, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in his report to President Vladimir Putin.

TASS has collected key statements of the first deputy prime minister.

Defense industry

All the tasks under the state defense order were completed in 2025 by defense sector companies. "We focused and we will continue focusing on the armament and materiel for the tasks of the special military operation," Manturov said.

Russia completed trials of more than a thousand of new materiel specimens on the battle line in 2025. "We also plan to demonstrate an additional number in the near future, literally in this quarter," he noted.

The export portfolio of Russian armament under already signed contracts totals $70 bln. "The interest is high in our unmanned aerial systems and electronic warfare [complexes]," Manturov said.

Space industry

Space sector plants had the increase in revenues by 10% over the last year. "The average salary is growing and labor productivity is also increasing," the official said.

The Angara-A5 launch vehicle brought into space a satellite for the Russian Defense Ministry from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. Such missions were made from the Baikonur Cosmodrome earlier only.

The Russian satellite constellation increased in numbers to 300 spacecraft.