Air power, missiles seen central to potential US military action against Iran — TV

WASHINGTON, January 13. /TASS/. The US administration views the use of air power and long-range missiles as a key element of its potential military action against Iran, CBS reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to them, US President Donald Trump has been briefed on an array of tools for a potential military response in Iran, including "cyber operation options and psychological campaigns intended to disrupt Iranian command structures, communications and state-run media." The officials told the TV channel that those operations can occur "simultaneously with traditional military force" or be deployed as stand-alone options.

Air power and long-range missiles remain central to any potential military response, CBS said. The sources revealed that Pentagon officials are considering scenarios in which "conflict could extend beyond battlefield strikes to include sustained" operations in the digital space and influence campaigns.

On December 29, merchants began protesting in Tehran over a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial. On December 30, university students joined the unrest, which engulfed the majority of major cities. Since January 8, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, there have been armed terrorists among the protesters. The authorities also reported the death of 38 law enforcement officers. Tehran labelled the rioters as terrorists and placed responsibility for the unrest on Israel and the United States.

Trump said earlier that the United States was considering using force to quell the unrest in Iran. Variants of reacting to the developments in Iran, including potential strikes, are expected to be presented to him on Tuesday.