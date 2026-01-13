IN BRIEF: Casualties in Lipetsk Region, damage in Taganrog after overnight drone attack

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

Two people were injured as a result of UAV attacks on the town of Yelets in the Lipetsk Region. In Taganrog, damage affected an industrial facility, residential buildings, gas supply lines and passenger vehicles.

TASS has put together key facts about the aftermath of the overnight UAV attack.

Scale of the UAV attack

- Air defense units on duty destroyed 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions from 11 p.m. on January 12 to 7 a.m. on January 13 Moscow time [8 p.m. to 5 a.m. GMT], Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, seven drones were shot down over the Rostov Region, with one each downed over the Belgorod, Kursk and Oryol Regions, and one over the territory of the Republic of Crimea.

- Earlier, the Russian defense ministry reported that 78 Ukrainian drones were shot down over several Russian regions and the Black and Azov Seas from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. GMT) on January 12.

- According to the ministry, 36 were downed over Crimea, 14 over the Oryol Region, eight over the Lipetsk Region, four over the Tula Region, two over the Bryansk Region, one over the Voronezh Region, one over the Rostov Region, six over the Azov Sea, and six over the Black Sea.

Aftermath

- Two people were injured as a result of UAV attacks on the town of Yelets in the Lipetsk Region, Mayor Vyacheslav Zhabin reported on his Telegram channel.

- Earlier, Regional Governor Igor Artamonov had reported one injured person.

- According to the mayor of Yelets, both private houses and apartment blocks sustained damage due to falling drone debris, including fires that have now been put out.

- Emergency services continue operating on-site, inspecting the area. A commission to assess the damage will begin work upon completion of these efforts.

- Temporary accommodation centers have been set up in Lipetsk.

- The fire that started as a result of a drone falling in the industrial part of Lipetsk has been localized, the mayor reported.

- An industrial facility, residential buildings, gas supply lines and passenger vehicles sustained damage as a result of a UAV attack on Taganrog, Rostov Region Governor Yury Sluysar reported.

- According to preliminary data, there have been no casualties.