MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered a strike by the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile system on January 9, crippling the Lvov state aircraft repair plant in western Ukraine that provided maintenance for F-16 fighter jets and produced long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has compiled the main information on the aftermath.

Oreshnik Strike

- Russian troops delivered a strike by the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile system on January 9, crippling the Lvov state aircraft repair plant.

- The Defense Ministry specified that the enterprise repaired and provided maintenance for the Ukrainian army’s aircraft, including F-16 and MiG-29 fighter jets supplied by Western countries. It also produced long-and medium-range attack UAVs used for strikes on civilian facilities deep inside Russia.

- Furthermore, the Oreshnik strike hit production facilities, warehouses with finished products (UAVs), and the infrastructure of the factory airfield.

Strike by Iskander and Kalibr Missiles

- The production facilities of two Kiev enterprises engaged in the assembly of attack UAVs were damaged on January 9 by the Iskander tactical ballistic missile systems and Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles.

- Energy infrastructure facilities supporting the operation of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, were also hit in Kiev.

Response to Kiev’s Attack

- On January 9, the Defense Ministry reported that the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike, including with the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile system, on critical targets in Ukraine.

- The ministry stated that this was a response to Kiev’s December attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod Region.