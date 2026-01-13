China opposes US’ interference in Iran’s affairs — MFA

BEIJING, January 13. /TASS/. China’s authorities oppose possible interference of the United States in Iran's internal affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said.

"We are consistently against [US] interference in the domestic politics of other states," the diplomat told a briefing as she commented on the prospects of the American authorities using military force against the Islamic Republic.

Beijing supports Tehran's efforts to ensure national stability, Mao Ning added.

Earlier, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all countries doing business with Iran. This followed a wave of protests in the Islamic Republic, which blamed the US and Israel for the unrest. The White House leader did not rule out the use of force against Tehran.