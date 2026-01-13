Ukrainian drone attack damages facility in Rostov Region, no casualties — governor

ROSTOV-ON-DON, January 13. /TASS/. The overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Taganrog in the Rostov Region damaged an industrial facility, residential buildings, gas supply lines, and passenger cars, regional governor Yury Slyusar reported.

"According to updated information, seven drones were suppressed and destroyed by air defenses during the repulsion of the air attack in Taganrog and the Krasnosulinsky district. Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured as a result of the attack. Emergency services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground. According to preliminary data, an industrial facility, residential buildings, gas supply lines, and passenger cars were damaged in Taganrog," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor added that the drone attack alert remains in effect in the region. After it is lifted, the services will begin to eliminate the consequences of the attack.