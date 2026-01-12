Kalashnikov increases high-precision machine tool production by 10% in 2025

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern increased the production of high-precision universal machine tools by 10% last year, the arms manufacturer reported on its Telegram channel.

"In 2025, Kalashnikov Concern JSC increased the production of high-precision universal machine tools of the 250ITVM series by 10% compared to 2024, and the volume of spindle assembly repair services exceeded the production plan by 75%. The share of manufacturing of items for sale on external markets increased by 11% compared to 2024, reaching 78%," the statement says.

Kalashnikov noted that last year, the concern's machine tool division also manufactured component kits for military products, specifically gunrests and the KUB guided munitions ground launch support system.

The plant has formed a portfolio of orders for 2026 for 250ITVM and IT-42 machine tools, as well as for modernization and overhaul of numerically controlled (CNC) machines. As part of research and development work in the first half of this year, it is planned to manufacture sliding headstock machines, which have no analogues in Russia.