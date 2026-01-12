MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Novoboikovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units liberated the settlement of Novoboikovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,265 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,265 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 240 troops and three artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 180 troops and three US-made armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 190 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 400 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 205 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 50 troops and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka, Kondratovka and Miropolye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Staritsa in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 240 personnel, 16 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, including a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station, a counterbattery radar station and three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three US-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Blagodatovka, Kovsharovka, Monachinovka, Nechvolodovka, Novoosinovo, Petrovka and Sinikha in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 180 personnel, an M113 armored personnel carrier and two HMMWV armored vehicles of US manufacture, 12 pickup trucks and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kondratovka, Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk, Nikiforovka, Slavyansk and Stepanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 190 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and an Italian-made Puma armored personnel carrier, 14 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, among them a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system and a Swedish-made 155mm Archer self-propelled artillery weapon in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 400 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and five National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Vodyanskoye and Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Gavrilovka and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 400 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including a Stryker armored personnel carrier and a HMMWV armored vehicle of US manufacture, an Australian-made Bushmaster armored vehicle, three pickup trucks and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Aleksandrovka and Orly in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Golubkovo, Gorkoye, Zaliznichnoye, Novoukrainka, Samoilovka and Shevchenkovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 205 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 50 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on formations of a mountain assault brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kirovo, Orekhov and Yurkovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 50 Ukrainian military personnel, six motor vehicles and an artillery gun were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian military airfields, UAV storage sites over past day

Russian troops struck Ukrainian military airfields and storage sites of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, military airfields, an enterprise for the production and sites for the storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 157 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 52 Ukrainian UAVs, five smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 52 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and five smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down five guided aerial bombs, four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 52 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 108,458 unmanned aerial vehicles, 645 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,074 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,640 multiple rocket launchers, 32,517 field artillery guns and mortars and 51,537 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.