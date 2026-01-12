Russia not invited to this month's Davos Economic Forum, won't participate

GENEVA, January 12. /TASS/. The Russian delegation will not take part in this month's 56th annual session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) which will be held in Davos, Switzerland as always, the press service of the Russian Embassy in Bern told TASS.

"The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Switzerland has not received invitations from the organizers of the World Economic Forum in Davos for Russian representatives to participate in this event," the embassy said.

The annual WEF meeting will take place in Davos from January 19 to 23 under the slogan 'A Spirit of Dialogue.' The White House has confirmed that US President Donald Trump will participate. Sources from The Telegraph do not rule out a meeting on the sidelines of the forum between Trump and Vladimir Zelensky to discuss the details of a future $800 billion bilateral agreement on post-war reconstruction.