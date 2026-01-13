LUGANSK, January 13. /TASS/. Russian troops have significantly intensified attack efforts in the Orekhovo sector in the special military operation zone since the beginning of the year, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS. According to him, the Zaporozhye direction was a priority for the Russian military in January.

"Since the beginning of this year, the Zaporozhye sector has become one of the most important areas where our command, most likely, has set priority tasks for the servicemen. It should also be noted that attack efforts in the Orekhovo sector have significantly intensified," he said.

During the New Year holidays, the Russian Armed Forces liberated six localities, including settlements in the Zaporozhye Region, according to TASS calculations based on data from the Russian Defense Ministry.