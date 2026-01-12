Venezuela is ruled by own government, says interim president

CARACAS, January 12. /TASS/. Venezuela, a sovereign and independent country, is ruled by its own government and people, interim President Delcy Rodriguez said.

"The Venezuelan government rules the country together with the organized people," she told Venezolana de Television, adding that the country has installed an interim president while "president [Nicolas Maduro] is being held hostage by the United States."

"We reiterate the country’s sovereignty and independence and defend Venezuela’s rights in international relations," she stressed.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores by American forces. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s interim president on January 6. Meanwhile, Trump said that Washington would "run" Venezuela in the interim. In addition, the US leader expressed confidence that Washington would get Caracas to compensate American oil companies for damages incurred.