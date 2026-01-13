Musk must fix Grok's algorithms, otherwise EU to take action — European Commissioner

BRUSSELS, January 13. /TASS/. US billionaire Elon Musk must "quickly fix" the algorithms of the AI-based chatbot Grok; otherwise, the tool will face measures under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), European Commissioner for Digital and Frontier Technologies Henna Virkkunen said.

"X now has to fix its AI tool in the EU - and they have to do it quickly. If not, we will not hesitate to put the DSA to its full use to protect EU citizens," she wrote on X.

Virkkunen also called "horrendous" the use of Grok for "creating and sharing pictures of undressed women and children." According to her, the European Commission has already launched an investigation and ordered X to preserve internal documents.

The investigation into X began in December 2023. The European Commission suspects the company of violating the DSA, which requires internet operators to remove prohibited content without court orders. On January 8, the European Commission accused X of generating anti-Semitic and pedophilic content using Grok. The Commission instructed the platform to retain all documents related to this neural network until the end of 2026. This instruction effectively means that the European Commission is preparing new legal charges against X.