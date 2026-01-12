Bill on annexation of Greenland submitted to US House of Representatives

WASHINGTON, January 12. /TASS/. Randy Fine, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives (Republican, Florida) has introduced a bill providing for Washington's annexation of Greenland, he said on his website.

"The Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act authorizes the President to take whatever steps necessary to annex or acquire Greenland as a territory of the United States. The legislation also requires the submission of a full report to Congress outlining the changes to federal law required to ultimately admit Greenland to become an official U.S. state," he said.

Fine called the bill a "landmark legislation focused on securing America’s strategic national security interests in the Arctic and countering the growing threats posed by China and Russia."

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States. During his first term, he offered to buy Greenland, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed, threatening Denmark with trade duties if refused. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejects these claims, stressing that the island is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. In accordance with it, the United States has committed itself to defending the island from possible aggression.