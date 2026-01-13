China to protect its interests if US imposes tariffs for cooperation with Iran — MFA

BEIJING, January 13. /TASS/. China will firmly defend its legitimate interests if the United States imposes 25% tariffs for cooperation with Iran as has been approved by US President Donald Trump, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said.

"There are no winners in the tariff war. China will resolutely defend its legitimate rights and interests," the diplomat told a briefing as she commented on the prospects of US tariffs related to Iran.

Beijing takes a "clear and consistent position" on such issues, she added.

Earlier, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all countries doing business with Iran. This followed a wave of protests in the Islamic Republic, which blamed the US and Israel for the unrest. The White House leader did not rule out the use of force against Tehran.