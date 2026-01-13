French MEP dismisses idea of building a 100,000-strong European army as a folly

PARIS, January 13. /TASS/. The proposal put forward by EU Defense and Space Commissioner Andrius Kubilius to build a 100,000-strong army is a new folly, French MEP Thierry Mariani wrote in a post on X.

"100,000 soldiers for a European army, this is the latest folly of Brussels and its Defense Commissioner from Lithuania," the politician argued. According to him, the proposal "is not in his mandate and is contrary to the treaties."

"Defense is a national competence! Obviously, they are ready for everything to drag us into a war that is not ours," Mariani added.

Earlier, Kubilius proposed replacing US troops with a 100,000-strong army and forming an authority that would handle security issues.