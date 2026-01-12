US, Israel seek to exploit unrest in Iran — top Iranian diplomat

DOHA, January 12. /TASS/. The United States and Israel are seeking to use the riots in Iran to further their own interests, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"The United States and Israel are using the unrest to achieve what they failed to through war," he told the Al Jazeera television channel.

According to the top Iranian diplomat, some forces "are trying to drag Washington into a war in order to materialize Israel’s interests."

"Well-trained terrorist elements infiltrated protesters’ ranks and attacked security forces and demonstrators," he said, adding that the murders committed during the protests were meant to push US President Donald Trump toward interfering into Iran’s domestic affairs. "We will not let terrorist groups supported from outside, especially from Israel, continue their activities," he pledged.

On December 29, 2025, merchants began protesting in Tehran over a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial. On December 30, university students joined the unrest, which engulfed the majority of major cities. The protests peaked on the night of January 8, when at least 13 civilians, including a three-year-old child, were killed as a result of rioters’ actions. The authorities also announced the death of 38 law enforcement officers. Tehran labelled the rioters as terrorists and placed responsibility for the unrest on Israel and the United States.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that the United States was considering using force to quell the unrest in Iran. Variants of reacting to the developments in Iran, including potential strikes, are expected to be presented to him on January 13.