LUGANSK, January 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army purposefully fired at residents of the Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrovsk agglomeration of the Donetsk People's Republic who were trying to evacuate to Russian territory, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said

Earlier, Miroshnik told TASS that Ukrainian soldiers shot people in the Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrovsk agglomeration, similar to their crimes in Selidovo. According to him, Kiev literally "squeezed out" the population of the agglomeration from their homes, forcing people to leave the territory.

"If they leave it (agglomeration - TASS) towards the side controlled by Russian troops, they are also being shelled, killed or injured," he told TASS.

Miroshnik believes that Ukrainian soldiers shot the residents on the orders of the Kiev authorities, acting like "fascist Germany" during the Great Patriotic War. "They (the Ukrainian authorities - TASS) are trying to deal with those who are objectionable, with those who have shown other approaches, for example, to the coup d'etat on the territory of Ukraine. They consider this territory to be populated by people who took part in referendums and expressed a different political point of view towards the Kiev regime. This is the state approach of the political leadership [of Ukraine], which orders a policy of scorched earth and cleansing from the population that may remain there, where the Russian armed forces are already entering," Miroshnik said.

Krasnoarmeysk was liberated on December 1 by the forces of battlegroup Center. Dimitrov was captured by the end of December. On January 4, DPR head Denis Pushilin said that the remnants of the defeated Ukrainian units near the liberated Krasnoarmeysk were hiding in basements and trying to disguise themselves as civilians. According to him, Russian fighters continue to clean up both Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov.