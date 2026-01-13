Drone attack on Russia’s Taganrog damages 2 industrial sites, 8 houses

ROSTOV-ON-DON, January 13. /TASS/. Two industrial facilities, as well as eight residential buildings and several cars, were damaged in a drone attack on the city of Taganrog in Russia’s Rostov region, with no casualties reported, the city’s mayor Svetlana Kambulova said.

"Following the air raid on our city, five apartment buildings, three private houses, two industrial enterprises and six cars were damaged. No casualties have been reported," Kambulova wrote on her Telegram channel. She added that a task team is inspecting the buildings to assess the damage extent.

Earlier, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar said air defense systems had intercepted and shot down seven drones over Taganrog and the Krasnosulinsky district. Preliminary reports indicated no casualties. In Taganrog, the drone raid resulted in damage to an industrial facility, residential buildings, gas supply lines, and passenger cars.