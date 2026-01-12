Russian stock indices decline as main trading session on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The MOEX Index fell 0.84% to 2,701.93 points by the end of Monday's main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell 1.55% to 1,080.28 points. The yuan rate rose 3 kopecks to 11.26 rubles.

"The Russian stock market declined today, and by the end of the session, the 2,700-point mark had fallen. Geopolitics and technical factors (the dividend gap in Lukoil and Rosneft shares, which together account for about 18% of the Moscow Exchange Index) were putting pressure on the market," noted Alexander Shepelev, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

"Gold miner Polyus (+4.9%) led the stock market gains amid a sharp jump in global gold prices," noted Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

She noted that Lukoil (-8%) led the declines due to the dividend payment deadline.

The BCS World of Investments forecast for the MOEX Index for January 13 is 2,700-2,800 points. The ruble-to-dollar exchange rate forecast for Tuesday is 78-80 rubles, and the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate is expected to be 11.2-11.5 rubles. Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index to fluctuate between 2,650 and 2,750 points on Tuesday. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates is 77.5-79.5 rubles, 90-92 rubles, and 11.0-11.5 rubles, respectively.