Major Russian banks reduce deposit rates — financial marketplace

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Major Russian banks lowered interest rates for deposits by 0.15-0.37 percentage points (pp) after the key rate lowering by the Central Bank to 16% per annum in December 2025, the press service of the Finuslugi financial marketplace said.

According to the marketplace, thirteen out of twenty largest Russian banks in terms of retail deposits reduced their interest rates for deposits. The cuts were the largest for three-month and six-month deposits, by 0.37 pp. As a result, the average rate for three-month deposits totaled 15.14% among the top twenty banks. The average rate for six-month deposits amounted to 14.37% per annum. The average rate for 12-month deposits was reduced by 0.25 pp to 13.25%.

"The return on long-term deposits with maturity from 1.5 to three years dropped by 0.15-0.17 pp. the highest average rates among the Top Twenty [banks] are offered for three-month deposits (15.14%), the smallest for three-year deposits are equal to 10.72%," the press service said.