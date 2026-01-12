Silver outpaced Nvidia by market capitalization

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Silver’s market capitalization has reached $4.79 trillion and surpassed that of the US company Nvidia.

As a result, silver has taken the second place globally by market capitalization, according to data from Companiesmarketcap, a platform that calculates the market value of publicly traded companies, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, and exchange-traded funds.

Gold ranks first with a market capitalization of $32.103 trillion. Nvidia comes in second at $4.499 trillion. Ranking fourth and fifth, are Alphabet, Google’s parent company, with the market capitalization of $3.973 trillion, and Apple ($3.832 trillion).

Silver capitalization is calculated by multiplying the current silver price by the volume estimated to be mined by now, about 1,751,000 metric tons. Such data are approximate. A significant portion of silver was lost or destroyed as a result of commercial use, Companiesmarketcap said.