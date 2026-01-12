NATO carries out over dozen recon flights over Belarus already this year — ministry

MINSK, January 12. /TASS/. The Belarusian military reported at least 16 attempted flyovers made by NATO member states’ reconnaissance aircraft over the country’s territory between January 5 and 11 of this year, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, over the past year, aerial reconnaissance over the territory of Belarus has reached a dozen flights on some days.

"In the period from January 5-11, at least 16 aircraft sorties by NATO member states’ reconnaissance aviation were recorded in relation to the Republic of Belarus," the Belarusian BelTA news agency quoted the country’s Defense Ministry as reporting.

"Throughout the past year, as many as 10 to 12 reconnaissance flights were carried out over our country on certain days," the Defense Ministry reported.