MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Over the past day, Russian troops disrupted two Ukrainian breakthrough attempts near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Battlegroup West Spokesman Ivan Bigma reported.

"In the Kupyansk sector of the front line, units from the 6th Army repelled two counterattacks by the 1st brigade of the national guard of Ukraine and the 92nd assault brigade near the localities of Osinovo and Blagodatovka over the past day. Roughly 10 militants and a US-made M113 APC were wiped out," Bigma specified.