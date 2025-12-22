Assassination of General Sarvarov in Moscow is terrible tragedy — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The assassination of Lieutenant-General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the operational training department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, on Yasenevaya Street in Moscow is a terrible tragedy and security services will investigate the incident, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"This is, of course, is a terrible murder. It's a tragedy. The security services will conduct an investigation. They will do what they must in such a case," the Kremlin spokesman said on the RT television channel.

Earlier, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS that Lieutenant-General Sarvarov fell victim to an explosion on Yasenevaya Street in Moscow.

Fanil Sarvarov was born on March 11, 1969, in Gremyachinsk, the Perm Region. He graduated from the Kazan Higher Tank Command School, the Military Academy of the Armored Troops, and the Military Academy of the General Staff.

From 2015 to 2016, he organized and conducted operations in Syria. In 2016, he was appointed Chief of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces. He was awarded the Order of Courage, the Medal of Suvorov, the Order of Merit for Services to the Fatherland (I and II Class), and the Order of Military Merit. He was also awarded the honorary title of Honored Military Specialist of the Russian Federation.