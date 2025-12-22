NEW YORK, December 22. /TASS/. Two US mercenaries, Ty Wingate Jones and Brian Zacherl, were eliminated in Ukraine in early December, the Newsweek magazine reported.

According to reports from the accounts of the families of the deceased, Jones and Zacherl were serving with international forces under the command of Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency. Relatives also confirmed their deaths on social media.

According to Newsweek, the exact number of US citizens who have gone to Ukraine is difficult to determine.